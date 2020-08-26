Data#3 unveils new Brisbane headquarters

Data#3's Brisbane headquarters Credit: Data#3

Publicly-listed IT services provider Data#3 will be relocating to new Brisbane headquarters as it focuses on employee collaboration and new customer experiences.

Set along the Brisbane River at 555 Coronation Drive, the new workspace aims to maximise employee engagement through open spaces, showcase the latest in technology, and transforms traditional meeting rooms into digital workspaces that extend the productivity of in-person meetings to any internet connected device.

The custom-designed space aims to support the changing workforce, enabling greater engagement between in-office staff and remote workers, particularly as Data#3 delivers an increasing number of projects remotely.

The workspace features digital boards, wireless sharing, and voice-activated assistants powered by artificial intelligence. Upon arrival, visitors are greeted by a custom-designed curved 9.6-metre digital wall, which will display a collection of designed footage exploring abstract digital concepts, in acknowledgement of Data#3’s 40-year legacy.

A number of precautionary measures have been taken to ensure a COVID-safe working environment, including contact tracing and minimising physical touch points within the office.

A phased transition to the office will take place, with many of Data#3’s workforce emerging from the company’s work-from-home period.

“We have a 40-plus year history as a Queensland headquartered business. As a result of the pandemic, our thinking evolved around key considerations for the space: the safety of our staff and customers remains our primary objective,” Data#3 CEO and managing director, Laurence Baynham said.

“Combined with the precautionary measures taken to ensure a safe environment, we have invested in the latest digital technology to collaborate internally and externally and showcase our technology solutions.



"As the way we work continues to evolve, our approach to creating safe, modern workplaces enables us to provide Data#3 staff and customers with the best possible collaboration experience, regardless of location.

“The new office creates opportunities for our teams to explore new ways of collaborating with our partners, our customers, and each other. I am confident that our new headquarters will provide a great foundation for another chapter in Data#3’s Australian success story.”

Data#3 reported another record full year result as net profit lifted 30 per cent to $23.6 million for the financial year ending June 30 2020.

Revenue rose 14.9 per cent to $1.6 billion. This is in line with the company's expectations revealed last month.

Baynham said the results demonstrated the company’s inherent strength and relevance of its solution offerings in an evolving market, particularly noting its growth in public cloud as a highlight. Public cloud revenues grew 60.4 per cent to $581 million.

This growth comes as Data#3 recently became one of just four Microsoft partners in Australia, and 71 globally, to attain the highest level of Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) certification.



