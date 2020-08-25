Bluechip signs up scanner vendor CipherLab

Johnson Hsiung (Bluechip Infotech) Credit: Bluechip Infotech

Bluechip Infotech has secured a distribution deal with Taiwanese barcode manufacturing vendor CipherLab for Australia.

The mobile devices, which are used in the supply chain, field mobility, retail and healthcare industries, will be available to channel partners by the end of the month.

Although built on Windows, the devices are currently transitioning to Android OS to “streamline operations and increase outputs”.

“I’m extremely excited about what our cooperation with Bluechip Infotech can bring,” Steven Liau, chairman of CipherLab, said.

“It really gives us an opportunity to provide products that streamline operations and increase output to businesses that have not had the chance to experience the wonderful benefits of mobile computers.”

Johnson Hsiung, Bluechip Infotech managing director, added that he was looking forward to helping CipherLab grow its Australian footprint.

Earlier this year, Bluechip extended a partnership with cloud-based security company Carbonite and also signed a deal with VoIP vendor Fanvil at the same time.