ExtraHop furthers Aussie presence with Nextgen deal

Follows on from its Orca Tech agreement

Mark Fitzmaurice (ExtraHop) Credit: ExtraHop

US-based cyber analytics vendor ExtraHop has signed an Aussie distribution agreement with Nextgen, building on its presence in the local market.

The deal covers all of ExtraHop’s products, which include its Reveal(x) solution, as well as its variants for cloud and IT operations.

This agreement is the second for the vendor in Australia and follows its first deal with Orca Tech, which was made in February 2018 and is still in place.

Under the deal, Nextgen will supply a cyber security management team to support ExtraHop, which includes a sales team, a dedicated senior vendor manager, a business unit manager and an engineering team to support partners and manage opportunities and deal registration.

Meanwhile, ExtraHop will reciprocate the support through its Panorama Partner Program, providing training and accreditation for first line support, training, demonstration and pre-sales capabilities.

The program also provides partner sales engineers with “a deeper technical view” of ExtraHop’s products according to a statement by the company, which covers demos and key use cases, as well as “competitive differentiation”.

Mark Fitzmaurice, vice president of global channels at ExtraHop, said the agreement with Nextgen “comes at a very exciting time”.

“We are seeing significant demand from organisations across Australia looking to confront active threats and stop breaches,” he said.

Gavin Lawless, managing director at Nextgen, said the addition of ExtraHop was a “natural fit” and would add a network detection response solution to its existing portfolio of security operation centres and endpoint detection response tools.

“Being a 100 per cent channel company we’re confident that we will be able to help them scale through partners based on our skills, our relationships, our know how and our dedication to growth,” he added.