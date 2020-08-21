Ingram Micro signs on Yealink to its Aussie portfolio

Credit: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro has inked a distribution deal with Yealink for its unified communication and collaboration products in Australia.



Specialising in video conferencing, voice communications and collaboration solutions, Yealink's deal with Ingram Micro includes its range of Microsoft Teams certified devices.

This includes desk phones and meeting room voice over internet protocol (VoIP) and video solutions for use in huddle rooms and small, medium and large meeting rooms.

David Sorrell, general manager of specialty vendor management at Ingram Micro, said the deal comes at a time when workplaces need to adapt to a range of circumstances.

“Workplaces today have been transformed. The way people work has become more flexible and dynamic, thereby requiring the right technologies to improve business communications and collaborations,” he said.

Ingram Micro’s usage of Microsoft Teams isn’t just relegated to its product distribution however, as it is also utilising it within its own business practice.

The service, alongside phone and email, was highlighted in a letter signed by commercial and consumer sales directors Aidan Fitzgerald and Rob Wilkinson, respectively, to Victorian partners as a means of communicating with its customers during stage 4 restrictions in the state.

“We are continuing to utilise the latest technologies to ensure all communication is at the highest possible level to maintain business continuity with our customers,” the letter read.

In this update dated 12 August, the distributor said that its ability to receive orders had not been impacted, but asked for customers to verify that they can receive deliveries before placing an order.

It added that deliveries to Victorian addresses would likely be delayed.

The Yealink deal follows on from new functionality added to Ingram Micro’s Cloud Marketplace earlier in August.