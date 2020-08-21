AWS adds IoT and data analytic courses for APN partners

Two for the business and technical aspects of IoT and one for the business aspects of data analytics

Credit: Dreamstime

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has introduced three courses that tackle internet of things (IoT) and data analytics training for members of its partner network.



Two of the new courses, Amazon Solutions Training for Partners: IoT on AWS (Business) and (Technical) focus on the business and technical aspects of IoT, respectively.

The business IoT course is an intermediate level four-hour classroom course targeted at account managers, business owners and pre-sales representatives.

The topics in this course contain an overview of market trends and AWS products and services for IoT, looking at how to identify and qualify IoT opportunities, handle customer objections, discuss pricing considerations and assist with the acceleration of IoT adoption.

Meanwhile, the technical IoT course is a four-hour digital experience and is targeted towards solutions architects, technical pre-sale and cloud practice stakeholders.

This course includes an overview of current market trends and the ecosystem of IoT, covering AWS IoT services, the IoT solution life cycle, common design patterns for deploying AWS IoT services and how to accelerate customer IoT adoption.

The last of the three new course, AWS Solutions Training for Partners: Data Analytics on AWS (Business), is an intermediate level three-and-a-half hour digital course for APN consulting partners in practice leader, sales and pre-sales roles.

Topics included in this course are business discovery conversations, how to align high-level data analytics solutions to customers’ important business initiatives and how to qualify and validate data analytics business opportunities.

Additionally, participants will receive a practice plan, which AWS claims is designed to be a blueprint for outlining 12 month strategies and goals for APN partners.

The introduction of this data analytics course replaces the AWS Solutions Training for Partners: Big Data and Analytics (Business) course.

