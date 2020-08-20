C5 Tech switches on new Juniper Wi-Fi for Archdiocese of Brisbane

Credit: ID 135961987 © Richie Chan | Dreamstime.com

IT consultancy and systems integrator C5 Technology has upgraded the Wi-Fi network for the Archdiocese of Brisbane and Centacare using Juniper Networks and Mist.

Covering the Archdiocese's care homes, school programs and parishes, the new system includes wireless access points that utilise Mist artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud services.

This covers Outside School Hours Care, kindergarten, long day care, worship centres, community services and family service operations – the latter of which accounting for 300 sites with a workforce of over 5,000 individuals.

The new system takes a centralised approach for managing its wired and wireless networks, automating operations and simplifying troubleshooting issues, according to to Iain Teo, ICT operations manager for the Archdiocese of Brisbane and Centacare.

“With Mist, we saved about 60 percent of the service desk’s time in identifying and resolving wireless issues,” he said.

The deployment of the new system, through the Mist application programming interface (API), took an hour, with the longest part in the process being the wait for the Archdiocese’s courier to pick up and deliver the access points, Teo added.

Offering visitors Wi-Fi access under the old system was a struggle, with visitors requiring guest Wi-Fi access through the Archdiocese’s service desk through a lodged ticket.

Now, staff can approve guest Wi-Fi access via Mist, to which Teo said made “life so much easier for everyone”.

“The deployment of Juniper’s AI-driven solutions has set a strong foundation for future network transformation and opened the door to explore the further adoption of IoT [internet of things] technology,” he said.

“This will help bolster our social services capabilities and provide a better level of care for people in need.”

The new system also allows for Wi-Fi deployments to be remotely provisioned nearly immediately, as opposed to taking the several days under the old system.

Another use for Mist is the streamlined distribution of one-time passwords for IoT devices, as opposed to the old system of sending out an employee to implement passwords on site — in some instances, travelling 500 kilometres.

Additionally, Juniper Sky Enterprise is being used for switch deployment, expediting the process to one hour, according to Teo. The old network switches had different firmware levels and passwords due to a lack of a centralised configuration server.

Bruce Bennie, vice president and general manager for Australia and New Zealand at Juniper Networks, added the new network has resulted in “improved networking performance and reliability.”

“The Archdiocese of Brisbane does incredibly important community work and we are honoured that they have given us the opportunity to work with them to deliver a fast, reliable and AI-driven wireless experience across its entire network,” he said.

Planned future uses of Juniper technology includes Mist’s virtual Bluetooth LE (vBLE) technology for proximity notifications and alerts.