Telstra recognises top partners for 2019

Credit: Telstra

Telstra has honoured its top-performing partners at its annual awards ceremony at a virtual event.

Recognising 24 categories, the telco’s Enterprise Partner Awards saw Community Spirit introduced for the first in recognition of [partners' work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Enterprise Partner of the Year went to Melbourne-based telecommunications specialist Star 21, which was handed two additional awards for Victoria Partner and Mobility Partner of the Year.

“We’re thrilled to recognise our leading partners in what was a challenging and unpredictable year,” said Nevash Pillay, Telstra Enterprise channel sales executive.

“Our partners have been vital in supporting organisations across Australia navigate the hurdles COVID-19 has presented. This year’s virtual awards are about bringing a sense of togetherness and supporting each other as a partner community.”

A full list of winners is below:

Domain Specialisation Award



Cloud Partner of the Year: Resolution Tech

UC Partner of the Year: Ericom

Data & IP Partner of the Year: 1Step

IoT Partner of the Year: VITA

Mobility Partner of the Year: Star 21

Carriage Partner of the Year: Mobile Network

Microsoft Partner of the Year: Generation – E

Cisco Partner of the Year: Ericom

Deal of the Year Awards

Partner Deal of the Year: Exigo Tech and MobileCorp (Partner collaboration across two partners)

International Partner Deal of the Year: CDM

Enterprise Awards

Purple Partner of the Year: AppScore

Distributor of the Year: Dicker Data

Growth Partner of the Year: Azentro

Emerging Partner of the Year: Pinnacle IT

Enterprise Partner of the Year: Star 21

Customer Excellence Award: Calibre One

Channel Champion: Sumeet Patel

Community Spirit: Ericom

Innovation Award: Digital Armour