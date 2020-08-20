Menu
Telstra recognises top partners for 2019

Telstra recognises top partners for 2019

Melbourne’s Star 21 wins Enterprise Partner of the Year

ARN Staff ARN Staff (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Telstra

Telstra has honoured its top-performing partners at its annual awards ceremony at a virtual event.

Recognising 24 categories, the telco’s Enterprise Partner Awards saw Community Spirit introduced for the first in recognition of [partners' work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Enterprise Partner of the Year went to Melbourne-based telecommunications specialist Star 21, which was handed two additional awards for Victoria Partner and Mobility Partner of the Year. 

“We’re thrilled to recognise our leading partners in what was a challenging and unpredictable year,” said Nevash Pillay,  Telstra Enterprise channel sales executive.

“Our partners have been vital in supporting organisations across Australia navigate the hurdles COVID-19 has presented. This year’s virtual awards are about bringing a sense of togetherness and supporting each other as a partner community.”

A full list of winners is below:

Domain Specialisation Award

  • Cloud Partner of the Year: Resolution Tech
  • UC Partner of the Year: Ericom
  • Data & IP Partner of the Year: 1Step
  • IoT Partner of the Year: VITA
  • Mobility Partner of the Year: Star 21
  • Carriage Partner of the Year: Mobile Network
  • Microsoft Partner of the Year: Generation – E 
  • Cisco Partner of the Year: Ericom

Deal of the Year Awards

  • Partner Deal of the Year: Exigo Tech and MobileCorp (Partner collaboration across two partners)
  • International Partner Deal of the Year: CDM

Enterprise Awards

  • Purple Partner of the Year: AppScore
  • Distributor of the Year: Dicker Data
  • Growth Partner of the Year: Azentro
  • Emerging Partner of the Year: Pinnacle IT
  • Enterprise Partner of the Year: Star 21
  • Customer Excellence Award: Calibre One
  • Channel Champion: Sumeet Patel
  • Community Spirit: Ericom
  • Innovation Award: Digital Armour

Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

Brand Post

Show Comments
 