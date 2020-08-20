Telstra recognises top partners for 2019

Telstra has honoured its top-performing partners at its annual awards ceremony at a virtual event.
Recognising 24 categories, the telco’s Enterprise Partner Awards saw Community Spirit introduced for the first in recognition of [partners' work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Enterprise Partner of the Year went to Melbourne-based telecommunications specialist Star 21, which was handed two additional awards for Victoria Partner and Mobility Partner of the Year.
“We’re thrilled to recognise our leading partners in what was a challenging and unpredictable year,” said Nevash Pillay, Telstra Enterprise channel sales executive.
“Our partners have been vital in supporting organisations across Australia navigate the hurdles COVID-19 has presented. This year’s virtual awards are about bringing a sense of togetherness and supporting each other as a partner community.”
A full list of winners is below:
Domain Specialisation Award
- Cloud Partner of the Year: Resolution Tech
- UC Partner of the Year: Ericom
- Data & IP Partner of the Year: 1Step
- IoT Partner of the Year: VITA
- Mobility Partner of the Year: Star 21
- Carriage Partner of the Year: Mobile Network
- Microsoft Partner of the Year: Generation – E
- Cisco Partner of the Year: Ericom
Deal of the Year Awards
- Partner Deal of the Year: Exigo Tech and MobileCorp (Partner collaboration across two partners)
- International Partner Deal of the Year: CDM
Enterprise Awards
- Purple Partner of the Year: AppScore
- Distributor of the Year: Dicker Data
- Growth Partner of the Year: Azentro
- Emerging Partner of the Year: Pinnacle IT
- Enterprise Partner of the Year: Star 21
- Customer Excellence Award: Calibre One
- Channel Champion: Sumeet Patel
- Community Spirit: Ericom
- Innovation Award: Digital Armour