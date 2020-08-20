Data#3 brings Pure Storage to Victoria University

Credit: Victoria University

Data#3 has spiked the “aging” and “limited” old storage system for Victoria University, replacing it with Pure Storage.

The Australian channel giant executed the mega-migration in the space of four weeks following a tender by the Melbourne-based university.

According to Data#3, the migration has led to increased speed of applications and the reduction in delays previously experienced, alongside a reduction in operational costs.

In addition, it will pave the way for further digital transformation projects, the partner claimed, having “freed” it from the time-consuming processes of managing legacy storage system.

“Our storage had served us well for over a decade, but it was aging, we had capacity issues; we took the opportunity to review it and to look at new capabilities going forward. We needed something easier to manage and maintain,” said Victoria University infrastructure services manager Manuel Bervanakis.

Data#3 CEO and MD Laurence Baynham added that ensuring a “strong digital foundation” was “paramount” for today more than ever.

“The world-class storage solution delivered by Data#3 will help reinforce Victoria University’s student outcomes, and overall pathway to digital transformation,” he said.

The move comes as Data#3 revealed another record full year result as revenue rose 14.9 per cent to $1.6 billion.