Microsoft Visual Studio gains Angular editing smarts

Credit: Dreamstime

The Angular Language Service, which provides code editors a mechanism to get completions, errors checks, hints, and navigation inside of Angular templates, has been ported to Microsoft’s Visual Studio IDE.

The service, for working with the Google-developed Angular JavaScript/TypeScript framework, is provided through the Angular Language Service for Visual Studio extension, now available in the Visual Studio Marketplace.

Microsoft decided to support the service after noticing that many ASP.NET and ASP.NET Core users build their front ends in Angular. There was not a lot of support for Angular in Visual Studio, outside of Visual Studio’s standard features such as code completions, IntelliSense, and Go to Definition.

To use the extension, developers need Visual Studio version 16.5.0 or later. Angular Language Service works with external templates in separate HTML files as well as with in-line templates.

When Visual Studio detects that a developer is opening an Angular file, it uses the Angular Language Service to read the tsconfig.json file and finds all templates in an application.

Language services are then provided for any template opened. Microsoft is seeking feedback on the new extension, which was announced on August 5. Feedback can be provided on GitHub.