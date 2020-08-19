Optus Business hires ex-Salesforce VP Theresa Eyssens

Takes over some of the responsibilities from ex-Optus Business VP Simon Vatcher

Theresa Eyssens (Optus Business) Credit: Optus Business

Optus Business has appointed former Salesforce VP Theresa Eyssens as vice president of customer solutions and cloud.

Eyssens comes into the new role to partially take up the absence left by Simon Vatcher, who moved on from his roles of managing director of Optus Business and vice president of Optus to the position of Avaya's managing director for Australia and New Zealand.

An Optus spokesperson confirmed that while she is not a “100 per cent like for like” replacement for Vatcher, Eyssens will be taking on some of his responsibilities.

Starting on 24 August, she will be responsible for customer solutions as well as meeting expected demand for cloud services.



Eyssens has held a number of managerial and executive roles over the last 30 years, with her most recent position being the vice president of customer success at Salesforce.

Prior to this, she held a number of roles at Aspintech, Datacom Systems, IBM in Australia and Canada and Novell.



Chris Mitchell, managing director of Optus Business, said Eyssen’s experience and executive skills are set to increase the business arm of the telco’s specialisation in new cloud capabilities.

“Accelerated digitisation through cloud adoption and cloudification of solutions and applications is high on the agenda for our enterprise customers. The overall market in this space continues to grow strongly and our competitive landscape continues to evolve rapidly,” Mitchell said.

The particular focus on cloud is a part of Optus Business’ focus on forming local partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and other big vendors.