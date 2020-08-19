Eset touts enhanced support with updated Aussie partner program

The new Australia-specific Partner Connect Program is designed to make partnering with the vendor “easy, flexible and profitable”

Cyber security vendor Eset has launched a revised partner program in Australia, replacing its former Austar One Partner Program in a bid to provide additional flexibility and enhanced support for channel partners.

According to Eset Australia country manager Kelly Johnson, the new Australia-specific Partner Connect Program is designed to make partnering with the vendor “easy, flexible and profitable” and assist in giving resellers access to enablement tools, sales kits and marketing resources.

“Our licensing offerings are fit to suit businesses of various sizes and we can provide marketing support, including access to promos and other incentives from deal registration, special bid pricing and switch to Eset incentives,” Johnson said. “We make selling cyber security easy."

“We offer on-premise licensing solutions as well as a world class MSP program which includes a dedicated MSP [managed service provider] administrator tool. We also offer unique product bundles to suit customers’ requirements and offer sales and marketing support, access to resources, training, tech support, and a pricing structure that rewards partners for being successful sellers,” she added.

From Johnson’s perspective, the Partner Connect Program offers a range of benefits and resources and provides training to get them up to speed quickly and tech support to help them service their customers’ needs.

“We think that the program will ensure that our resellers are positioned to be the best source of Eset products and will help them build their business while making their relationship with Eset be a positive force in achieving growth,” she said.

The partner program update comes just over half a year after Johnson took the reins as country manager for Eset in Australia, a role she filled following the abrupt departure in July last year of former Eset Australia country manager Florin Vasile, who was suspended pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Johnson stepped into the role as a distribution veteran, having spent several years at Ingram Micro both locally and further afield, most recently as the company’s local enterprise software division general manager.

It should perhaps come as little surprise then that Eset struck a distribution deal in Australia with Ingram Micro in May, with resellers now able to access the full Eset range through Ingram Micro, including via the distributor’s Cloud Marketplace, along with access to marketing support and training opportunities.

Ingram joined Bluechip Infotech, Chillisoft Australia and Microbe in the distribution stable.