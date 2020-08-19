TAS builds consulting and professionals services with Experteq acquisition

The deal with turn TAS into a mid-market player with 100 staff

TAS CEO Shane Baker Credit: TAS

Sydney-based cloud solutions and services provider TAS has acquired fellow Sydney-based cloud, virtualisation and workforce mobility services provider Experteq.

The deal is set to position TAS as a mid-market player with more than 100 staff, providing managed and professional cloud services delivery and specialist industry experience in financial services and the government sector.

TAS, which was founded in 1989, has been working with Experteq for more than a year across several projects, with TAS CEO Shane Baker saying it has total confidence in Experteq's capability, strategic alignment and cultural fit.

The deal further complements TAS' strategy by adding consulting and professional services to its end-to-end managed services portfolio, enabling the company to compete for work in cloud transformation, office productivity and security solutions.

TAS customers include RACQ, Regional Australia Bank and BankVic.

“Bringing TAS and Experteq together creates significant value, providing our clients and partners with a greater breadth of capability. Combined, we now can consult, deliver and manage end-to-end cloud technology which is unique in the industry,” Baker said.

Experteq has relationships with vendors such as Microsoft and Citrix, having spent the past 12 years focusing on smart technology solutions in business transformation initiatives.

Experteq CEO Frank Mulcahy said the acquisition creates a strengthened value proposition for its existing clients, as well as expanding into the broader FSI sector.

“From the past year partnering with TAS, it is clear that the joint business opportunities are significant,” Mulcahy said.

Given the complementary nature of the companies, there will be no immediate change to the structure of the respective organisations. Instead, TAS will leverage Experteq's suite of professional services for its clients, and Experteq will benefit from TAS' managed services expertise. Through knowledge and resources sharing, there are significant growth opportunities, Baker said.

Recently, Experteq partnered with Vault Cloud in providing a secure desktop as-a-service specifically aiming at government and educational organisations that require secure remote access.

Key aspects of the service include data sovereignty, improved secure performance with dedicated hardware, fully managed end-to-end secure DaaS solution, and optional BYO software licenses.