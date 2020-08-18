Vic IT partners Milan and DWM merge

The two will share seven offices and 30 staff between them

Milan Rajkovic (Milan Industries), Jeni Clift (DWM Solutions) and Nick Clift (DWM Solutions). Credit: Milan Industries/DWM Solutions

Two Victorian IT service providers have decided to join forces and merge as the state ploughs on with its six-week coronavirus lockdown.

Milan Industries and DWM Solutions will now share 30 employees based across Melbourne, regional Victoria and the Philippines, as well as partnerships with Microsoft, Datto, Dell, 8X8 and Sophos.

The two parties have yet to choose a brand identity, but will house the combined company’s head office at Milan’s office in Northcote, Melbourne.

DWM Solutions was founded by Nick and Jeni Clift in 2002 under the ethos of ‘Don’t Worry Mate’. It now provides IT managed services, business continuity plans, data security and IT consulting.

Meanwhile, Milan Industries was founded by Milan Rajkovic in 2004 and also provides managed services and business continuity plans, as well as security, managed hosting, internet services and cloud phones.

Rajkovic and Nick Clift will lead the combined business, with the former focusing on technical strategy and direction and the latter managing relationships.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, all staff will continue working from home, but business is expected to continue while the integration takes place.

“Having founded Milan Industries whilst I was a student studying at Northcote High School, I’m proud of what we’ve been able to build over the last 16 years. I’m really excited by what the future holds for both businesses,” said Rajkovic.

Jeni Clift said DWM had been looking for the “perfect business” to merge with since 2017, when she and Nick moved to Melbourne from Echuca.

“For years, we had big visions for DWM. When Nick and I co-founded DWM in regional Victoria, we always knew that being outside of the major metro area would challenge our vision,” she added.

“In 2017, we made the move back to Melbourne after 20 years in Echuca. Since then, we’ve been searching for the perfect business to join with – a business that shared our vision and our values. Now, we’re confident and excited that merging with Milan Industries is the right way forward for all of us.”