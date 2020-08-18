Dell taps Cisco's Rola Dagher to lead channel

Dell's Rola Dagher Credit: Dell

Dell Technologies has hired Rola Dagher as its new global channel chief following the departure of Joyce Mullen last month.

This is Dagher’s second time at Dell, who previously held leadership roles within its enterprise and infrastructure solutions group. Inbetween, Dagher spent three years as president of Cisco Systems Canada and also spent 13 years in leading the channel charge at Bell Canada.

In her new capacity, Dagher will report to Dell president of global sales and customer operations Bill Scannell.

Starting 7 September, Dagher will lead Dell’s global partner strategy, vision, enablement, program design and experience.

“My commitment is to listen, learn and lead through our partners to deliver best-in-class transformational solutions and a digital-first customer experience. I’m looking forward to building upon our deep relationships with partners and leading this incredible organisation to further success, she said.

Scannell said Dell’s commitment to the channel was unwavering.

“Rola is passionate about partners, and we’re excited to have her at the helm of a channel business that has grown to deliver US$52 billion in order revenue annually, while driving greater clarity and predictability of engagement for our partners,” he said.

As part of its plans to align the channel with its core sales teams in each region, Dell has also hired Diego Majdalani as its new international channel lead, reporting to international sales leader Aongus Hegarty.

Majdalani has led sales for the Latin American region for the past seven years and brings deep partner expertise and knowledge to the role.

Regional channel leads Alvaro Camarena, Anwar Dahab, Tian Beng Ng and Frank Wu will continue in their current roles for LatAm, EMEA, APJ and Greater China respectively, reporting into Majdalani, with tight alignment to Dagher and team.

North America channel lead Gregg Ambulos will continue in his role, and report into John Byrne, and Denise Millard will also continue leading global alliances, reporting to Scannell.

"Naming a passionate partner advocate like Rola Dagher as channel chief, and more closely aligning our channel organisation and sales teams really brings to life the incredible opportunity of our global size and scale. These moves prepare us well for the future and show that we’re committed to supporting partners in every region with consistency and predictability," Dell APJ senior vice president and general manager of channels, Tian Beng Ng said.

