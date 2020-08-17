Connexus hunts for SMB-focused partners amid channel program launch

The general launch of the channel program comes following the partnership of several pilot channel partners operating in South Australia and Tasmania.

Lee Atkinson (Connexus) Credit: Connexus

MNF Group subsidiary Connexus is on the hunt for local IT businesses to help small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) tap into cloud-based business systems following the launch of its new channel program.

The business telecommunications services provider said its new channel partner program targets locally-focused IT businesses that are already working with SMBs and is looking for a new telecommunications partner.

The program is designed to give resellers access to Connexus’ suite of business-grade communications products, which are designed with small businesses in mind. Connexus will also help to generate leads, deliver proposals and offer dedicated tech support.

Connexus specialises in office phone systems, business mobile and National Broadband Network (NBN) products for businesses.

The general launch of the channel program comes following the partnership of several pilot channel partners operating in South Australia and Tasmania. Now, Connexus is looking to extend its presence Australia-wide.

“We view our channel partners as an extension of our business and a key part of our strategy in how we communicate with our customers in the small and medium business sector,” Connexus general manager Lee Atkinson said.

“Local IT businesses are trusted partners for many SMBs but they often don’t have the skills or knowledge to assist in telecommunications.

“SMBs are actively looking to utilise the NBN backbone and move legacy systems into the cloud. COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of having a nimble cloud-based business operation,” he added.

