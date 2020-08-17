Telstra T22 ‘scorecard’ sees $1B invested in new tech stack

Telstra has gone live with its new fleet of enterprise products, having spent more than $1 billion on upgrading its entire technology stack.

In the telco’s recently released financial results, CEO Andy Penn said building out the new stack was “well progressed” and will accelerate in the coming financial year.

The telco first announced its plans to replace its legacy business IT stacks, which span across its CRM, provisioning, billing and e-commerce systems, back in 2016.

Coming as part of its T22 digitisation strategy it has rolled out ServiceNow and replaced its Siebel CRM system with Salesforce.

The telco also said its consumer and small business agent facing components and mobile products are live with “significant improvements” to order and processing times.

“Product launches onto the new stack will accelerate in FY21, enabling us to accelerate,” Penn added.

The update came as part of Telstra’s results for the year ended 30 June 2020, whereby it posted a net profit after tax of $1.8 billion, a 14-per cent decline year-on-year.

At the same time, revenue fell by 6 per cent to $23.7 billion while underlying EBITDA declined by 9.7 per cent to $7.4 billion when the so-called “NBN headwinds”were factored in.