US startup CyCognito targets Australia for growth

On the heels of raising US$30 million in Series B funding, US-based security assessment platform CyCognito has launched a global channel program along with appointing Carrie Roberts as its new senior director of global channel sales.

The CyCognito platform aims to help users uncover and prioritise their digital risk in attacker-exposed business systems and data, identifying externally exposed systems and digital assets that are either unknown, uncontrolled or abandoned, but present the biggest business risks.

As part of its growth strategy, the startup earmarked Australia as one of its core areas for growth in the next six months along with North America, UK, Japan and Middle East.

The new program offers partners deal registration protection, recurring revenue opportunities, along with ‘attractive’ margins.

Roberts told ARN her goal was to work with value added resellers, systems integrators and managed security service providers. Roberts has more than 20 years of enterprise channel leadership experience, having held senior positions at Mimecast, BeyondTrust and Trend Micro.

“We believe that partners who provide services will benefit from the platform and leverage their own cybersecurity expertise to mitigate risk for the customer,” she said. “Our goal is to provide partners the ability to have a tool that is frictionless and allow them to uncover the attack surface issues.



"We believe that partners are the primary path to success and intend to leverage their skills and services to better support customers in the region.”

So far in Australia, CyCognito has partnered with companies such as Wipro, BT Global Services and Accenture and was also targeting value-add resellers such as Coresight to build its channel ecosystem.

Roberts said she was looking to ensure a balance of both GSI, VAR and MSSPs.

“Finding the right partners with the right expertise to aid customers in securing their attack surface is key,” she said. “Enabling partners to use their own services to support customers, integration with other cybersecurity vendors via an API connection and protection of their sales efforts via deal reg protection, is vital to our success.”