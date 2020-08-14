Business Aspect founder to lead Fujitsu QLD

Dave Lennon (Fujitsu) Credit: Dave Lennon

Fujitsu has appointed a new state manager for Queensland in the form of Business Aspect founder Dave Lennon.

Based in Brisbane, Lennon will be tasked with managing all sales and customer service activities in Queensland.

The appointment comes six months after Lennon left Business Aspect, the company he founded in 2006 and continued to lead following its acquisition by Data#3 in 2014.

He has also held roles such as principal consultant at Dimension Data, head of market development at Logica Asia and regional communications consultant at Telstra.

In the period since leaving Business Aspect, Lennon has overseen his own consultancy firm, Strategic View Advisory.

“Dave brings significant strengths to the role of Queensland state manager,” said Conway Kosi, VP of sales and customer service management.

“His experience and leadership capabilities are exceptional and he knows how to work with key stakeholders across organisations to deliver successful outcomes for customers.”

His role was previously held by Erin Watson in an acting capacity, who is now the head of customer service management for Queensland at Fujitsu.

The appointment comes following recent investments by Fujitsu in Sydney, where it opened a digital transformation centre (DTC), forming part of a global network.

Based at Macquarie University, the workshop space will allow current and prospective Fujitsu customers in Australia and New Zealand to work with students and researchers on digital solutions.

On a global footing, the vendor recently created a new spin-off company in the form of Ridgelinez, which specialises in the delivery of digital transformation solutions and services.

The business aims to span from consultation services to the implementation of advanced technologies, such as cloud, artificial intelligence, 5G and the internet of things (IoT).