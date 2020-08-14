Newly-merged TPG Telecom reveals leadership team

Iñaki Berroeta (TPG Telecom) Credit: TPG

The newly-combined entity of TPG and Vodafone Australia has unveiled its executive line-up a month after finalising its $15 billion merger.

The combined entity, now worth $16.63 billion and named TPG Telecom, has largely filled its executive positions with former Vodafone leaders, with a smattering of TPG.

Of the former TPG leads, Craig Levy will continue his role of chief operating officer, while Reggie Naik will stay on as general manager fibre operations.

TPG’s CFO Stephen Banfield will also continue on in his role as the company’s founder and former CEO David Teoh takes on the title of board chairman.

From Vodafone, Rob James will stay on as CIO while its customer operations director Ana Bordeianu will take on the title of chief customer officer.

The company’s Barry Kezik will change his title from general manager engineering and planning at Vodafone to executive GM of mobile and fixed networks.

Dan Lloyd will continue leading its wholesale teams, reporting to CEO Inaki Berroeta.

Vodafone’s Trent Czinner will stay on as the new company’s legal head while Vanessa Hicks also remains as its human resources boss.

“We’re bringing together the combined talent of our fixed and mobile businesses, and by retaining our highly experienced leaders, the team is already working to deliver even better products and services to Australians,” Berroeta said.

Berroeta reiterated the telco would continue its 5G roll-out acceleration, while also bringing the two separate workforces together.