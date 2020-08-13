Aussie ICT job ads surged by 7% in July

The ICT sector enjoyed a 7 per cent monthly surge in terms of job advertisements on the Seek site

Credit: Dreamstime

Architects, security, software engineers, network and system administrators, developers and programmers, help desk and IT support, are some of the hottest roles in demand according to the latest Seek report.



With ICT job ads up 7 per cent on a month-on-month basis in July, these were the multiple roles that were in high demand, according to the latest Seek Employment Report.



The information and communication technology (ICT) sector was among the top four sectors making up the largest contribution to month-on-month job advertisement growth on the Seek jobs site during July.



Growth in ICT job ads on Seek was exceeded by those in just three other sectors: manufacturing, transport and logistics and construction.



This growth comes against a backdrop of overall year-on-year decline in job ads on Seek, although there has been some growth in recent months. While Seek job ads are down 30 per cent year on year, job ads are in fact up by 2.3, on a month-on-month basis.



But this growth is not evenly distributed.

Seasonally, the employment market was slightly more subdued in July as businesses’ operating budgets were finalised for the new financial year, according to Seek.

The top three states contributing to the increase in monthly job ads were Queensland, up 7.4 per cent, New South Wales, up 6.3 per cent, and Western Australia, up 5.2 per cent.

Unsurprisingly, Victoria saw job ads fall by 12.8 per cent, month-on-month, in July.

According to Seek A/NZ managing director Kendra Banks, declines in the jobs market earlier in the year appear to be easing.

“While we continue to see a decline in Victorian job ads, when compared to job ad numbers in March and April, current figures are not as severe as what we saw earlier in the pandemic,” Banks said.

“In July, local businesses did everything they could to innovate and find new ways to operate, however we expect next month’s job ad volumes to tell a different story after Melbourne entered Stage Four restrictions in the first week of August,” she added.

In mid-June June, Seek revealed that new ICT job ads rose by 3.5 per cent for the fortnight ending 7 June when compared to the baseline of April.

That figure represented three consecutive fortnights of growth, following the two-week period ending 31 May with 5.8 per cent growth, and on 24 May with 1.4 per cent growth.