Netpoleon strengthens cyber security portfolio with SentinelOne

Plans to launch a New Zealand office next year

L to R: Netpoleon's Max Foo and Ben Minski with Macnica Networks' Jun Ikeda and Daijiro Mano, Netpoleon's Bill Gatsios and Paul Lim with Macnica's Yoshihide. Credit: Netpoleon

Network security distributor Netpoleon has added cyber security platform SentinelOne to its portfolio.

SentinelOne’s platform unifies endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR) with ActiveEDR, IoT control with SentinelOne Ranger, and container and cloud-native workload protection into the Singularity Platform for autonomous protection.

Netpoleon A/NZ regional director Paul Lim further added SentinelOne was a crucial addition to its growing portfolio and expanding A/NZ team, at a time where consolidation of vendors is rife and go-to-market methods are challenged.

“We will be dedicating our efforts to growing the channel for SentinelOne, alongside the complementary solutions we distribute. Initially we plan to run several channel enablement workshops and a major virtual channel event,” Lim said.

Netpoleon is headquartered in Singapore and holds offices across Australia, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Japan.

In A/NZ Netpoleon has offices and team members in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, and will expand to New Zealand by 2021.

“SentinelOne plays an integral part of our security channel strategy moving forward, complementing Vectra AI NDR and our SIEM solutions across APJ, as part of the SOC Triad solution offering,” Netpoleon COO Max Foo said.



The new distribution relationship follows on from SentinelOne’s appointment of Evan Davidson as Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) vice president.



"APJ is a high-growth region for SentinelOne and expanding and scaling our partner landscape is a top priority,” Davidson said. “Working with a partner that understands our needs and can provide access and reach across a diverse region with strong security expertise, makes partnering with Netpoleon compelling and a logical choice for our next phase of growth."

Earlier this year, SentinelOne raised US$200 million in Series E funding at a valuation of US$1.1 billion.



The Singapore-based network security value-add distributor Netpoleon Macnica launched itself in Australia and New Zealand late last year with industry veteran Paul Lim at the helm as its A/NZ regional director.

