Lexmark brings fleet service portal to A/NZ

APS Solutions managing director John Mavrias Credit: APS Solutions

Lexmark has expanded its cloud services platform so that partners can monitor customer printers, even if they’re other brands, through a new single ‘Fleet Agent’ portal.



The new integration is now available for free to accredited partners in Australia and New Zealand.

The monitoring capability of the cloud-based software allows partners to replace onsite visits and redundant service calls with remote assistance leveraging insights on current supplies usage for printers of all brands and on the physical conditions of the printers, in the case of the sensor-equipped machines manufactured by Lexmark.

The cloud software also automatically displays daily page counts for billing without having to contact customers.

Managing director of Lexmark partner, APS Solutions, John Mavrias said the new tool allows his team to manage print devices through viewing service logs to help identify issues before going on-site, minimise downtime for the customer, improve service levels and reduce the amount of call-outs.

Mavrias said business conditions were changing with customers looking to solve challenges, rather than discuss ‘speeds and feeds’.

“Being in the copier industry for a long time I see this is quite a change from just selling boxes. I now see myself working as a trusted advisor,” he said. “Lexmark complements our offering, allowing us to find the best fit for the customer, whether it’s A4 multifunction printers throughout the office or added services and solutions.”

Lexmark A/NZ sales general manager Stephen Dubois said the new cloud capability takes away some of the time and cost burden printer resellers have to take on when servicing customers with a fleet of machines of different brands.

“By having oversight of the entire fleet’s toner and supplies usage, our channel partners can offer greater value and effectively become a ‘one-stop’ for customer service,” he said.

“We also recognise that channel partners work with different brands. This software update is a practical response to this reality and a renewed commitment to empowering our channel partners to deliver the best value to their customers today.”