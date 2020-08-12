Dell Technologies extends flexible payment program to October

Shant Soghomonian, senior director and GM sales A/NZ, Dell Technologies Credit: Ashley Mar

Dell Technologies has extended its Payment Flexibility Program through to October 30 with payment deferrals until next year.

Dell Technologies A/NZ channel general manager Shant Soghomonian said the company was continuing to support the partner community during the current business climate.

“We have received very positive feedback and uptake of the Dell Technologies Partner Relief Program and the Payment Flexibility Program since it was launched earlier this year," Soghomonian said.



"These initiatives, which included up-front access to partner Market Development Funds (MDF) and Business Development Funds (BDF) enabled critical demand generation programs for our partners.



“The Dell Financial Services (DFS) offerings have provided financial flexibility, allowing customers to plan their near and long term IT strategies."

In addition, Soghomonian said Dell's fee-waived training programs have resulted in a 33 per cent increase in the number of certified Services Deployment partner engineers this year.

Dell partner Paulo Mpliokas, from Olympus Technology Services, said the Payment Flexibility Program enabled its business to explore new opportunities and propose creative solutions, while adding invaluable layers of agility and support to customers.

“In particular, embedding financing options and deferred payments into solutions has meant our customers can access the latest Dell Technologies has to offer, keeping vital cash reserves for navigating through the short term,” he said.

Dell launched the Payment Flexibility Program along with US$9 billion in financing to help its global partner network in April.

“The Payment Flexibility Program is unmatched in its value to organisations in every aspect. From payment deferrals to partner relief programs to low rate financing offers, we are here to help and best prepared to assist customers with flexible IT,” Dell Financial Services president Bill Wavro said in a blog post.

As part of the Technology Rotation payment solution, Wavro said Dell was providing “the lowest rate and total cost of ownership ever” for PowerStore storage arrays, PowerEdge servers, Dell laptops and desktops.

At the end of the term, customers can return and upgrade their equipment with the latest technology to support hybrid cloud, on-premises workloads, or remote workforce initiatives.

Specifically, customers can defer their first payment until 2021, extend payments on servers and storage using up to two fixed 12-month extensions and can return or acquire the hardware over five years. They can also expand and enhance PowerStore performance through Anytime Upgrades.

These new options are available in addition to the current features of the Payment Flexibility Program which involves 0 per cent interest rates and deferred payments for Dell Technologies infrastructure solutions, short term options for remote work and learning with six to 12 month terms and refresh options for laptops and desktops.

A one-year term flexible consumption offering is also on the table along with credit availability for channel partners through its Working Capital Solutions Program extending payment terms up to 90 days; and when combined with a Dell Financial Services payment solution (subject to meeting certain conditions), the partner is paid within a few days to help improve their cash flow.