Ingram Micro introduces new Cloud Marketplace functionality

Credit: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace users can now automate orders and provide customised versions of the marketplace to their end-user customers following a major upgrade of the marketplace.

The extensive upgrade to the Cloud Marketplace’s core system means it can now provide a range of new benefits to resellers, including the introduction of ConnectWise, according to Trent Gomersall, director of cloud services at Ingram Micro Australia.

“ConnectWise Manage will optimise the process of purchasing, reconciliation and invoicing of the services provided by Cloud Marketplace, as well as enable partners to automate new and updated orders,” Gomersall said.

According to Gomersall, channel partners can also look forward to additional features that will be introduced over the coming months, such as the End-Customer Marketplace.

“Resellers will soon be able to configure their own marketplace to allow their end-customers to self-serve and make purchases,” Gomersall said.

“While the End-Customer Marketplace will have the same look and feel as the in-panel marketplace that the reseller partners use, partners can enable the products, banners, promos and cross-sell features that they want their customers to have access to,” he added.

To date, Ingram Micro’s Cloud Marketplace facilitates 10 million active seat subscriptions in 64-plus countries and more than 55,000 partners, including 20,000 cloud solutions providers (CSPs).

From Gomersall’s perspective, the new capability demonstrates how the Cloud Marketplace is evolving to meet the needs of the reseller community.

“In this year alone we have on-boarded a diverse range of solutions from four leading technology companies and are looking to onboard more in the coming months onto our Cloud Marketplace and I am delighted to be able to announce these new features, which have been designed to benefit all our partners,” Gomersall said.

In February, Ingram Micro added IBM Public Cloud products and services to its Cloud Marketplace.

Two more IBM offerings, IBM MaaS360, a software-as-a-service product that allows companies to manage BYOD and enterprise-issued devices, along with IBM SPSS, a software platform that provides statistical analysis, machine-learning algorithms, text analysis and open-source extensibility, were also added to the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace.