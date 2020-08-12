Superloop CEO Drew Kelton signals exit

Former NBN Co business lead Paul Tyler to step up

Drew Kelton (Superloop) Credit: Superloop

Superloop has turned to former NBN Co enterprise boss Paul Tyler to replace its outgoing CEO Drew Kelton.

Leadership at the network operator will officially change hands by 1 October with Kelton transitioning into the role of executive director until the following March.

Kelton has led Superloop since March 2018 when he replaced founder Bevan Slattery. During his tenure, the company decided to retire its managed services arm, which resulted in a $72 million loss last year due to the $50.7 million impairment.

During the last two years, Superloop came close to a $494 million buyout from QIC Private Capital and recently announced a partnership with communications and services provider Comscentre.

“This has been an incredible journey with some very challenging times, however we have now realised the vision of building an integrated pan-Asia Pacific infrastructure-based network,” Kelton said.



“We are now beginning to benefit from its reach, capability and capacity. I welcome Paul to the team and look forward to working together to keep the momentum going.”

Tyler was, until recently, NBN Co’s company’s chief customer officer for business, but fell victim to the broadband builder’s 800-jobs cull.

Tyler spent the bulk of his career -- more than two decades -- with Nokia, before joining Telstra in 2016 and NBN Co two years later.

Of his new role, he said: “With the unstoppable rise of the cloud, SD-WAN and of course the NBN, the business market is experiencing a once in a generation disruption that Superloop is uniquely positioned to take advantage of.

“For the first time, the internet has enabled all businesses from the smallest to the largest to access the productivity improvements that enterprise-grade applications enable –Superloop is set to be a strong catalyst of this change.”