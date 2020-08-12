Over the Wire splashes $36M on J2 Global

Over the Wire (OTW) has landed a $36 million deal to acquire the regional business of internet services provider J2 Global.

The deal will give OTW access to J2 Global’s inbound telephony services in Australia and New Zealand, as well as the latter’s $19-million annual revenue.

J2’s A/NZ business includes the brands Fonebox and Zintel, counts around 9,000 business customers and employs 80 people across its Sydney head office, Brisbane and Auckland locations.

According to publicly listed OTW, the deal will open new areas for the company, including data intelligence, call management and analytics reporting, via J2’s proprietary technology platform. In addition, it will also drive OTW’s expansion into the New Zealand market.

J2 will be merged with OTW’s subsidiary FaktorTel, delivering a whole-of-business voice offering to small-to-medium businesses in A/NZ.

“This is a highly strategic acquisition for Over the Wire, achieving our plan to acquire a high-quality inbound voice business,” OTW managing director Michael Omeros said.

“This acquisition expedites our geographic expansion plans in New Zealand, as well as extending our inbound voice capability and gives us a stronger foundation for providing a broad range of voice services to our existing customers and the Australian and New Zealand business markets.”

In Australia, J2 had previously acquired its own companies, including CloudRecover in 2017 and Melbourne-based Web24 in 2014.

The deal will be completed by the end of August.