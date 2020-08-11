Menu
NTT and start-up Cynterra win IP Australia cyber contract

NTT and start-up Cynterra win IP Australia cyber contract

Multi-year contract valued at $250,000 per annum

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Paul Heaton (Cynterra)

Paul Heaton (Cynterra)

Credit: IDG

NTT and cyber security start-up Cynterra have won a multi-year contract with federal agency IP Australia (IPA).

The contract, valued at $250,000 per year, will see the two provide cloud-based web gateways for all of IP Australia’s online applications, including trademark and patent systems.

IPA will also use NTT Security Operations Centre for 24/7 monitoring, threat escalation and service management. 

According to Cynterra, which was first established in 2018, the solution is the first cloud-based gateway system to be deemed government compliant.

CEO Paul Heaton believes this win is a positive sign that government agencies are now backing local cyber-security service providers.

“We see this as a milestone for not only Cynterra, but validation and the acceptance of cloud-based solutions and the capabilities of Australian cybersecurity," he said. 

“The forward-thinking of this Australian government agency is encouraging – not just for Australian security firms, but for the general public too.”

Cynterra also claimed its system would speed up IPA’s services by approximately 150 per cent, compared with non-cloud solutions.

The start-up said it is currently trialling several solutions with a range of Australian government departments, designed to protect classified communications up to the official Sensitive and Protected levels.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags NTTCynterraNTT Security Operations Centre

Events

Brand Post

Show Comments
 