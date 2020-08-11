NTT and start-up Cynterra win IP Australia cyber contract

Paul Heaton (Cynterra) Credit: IDG

NTT and cyber security start-up Cynterra have won a multi-year contract with federal agency IP Australia (IPA).

The contract, valued at $250,000 per year, will see the two provide cloud-based web gateways for all of IP Australia’s online applications, including trademark and patent systems.

IPA will also use NTT Security Operations Centre for 24/7 monitoring, threat escalation and service management.

According to Cynterra, which was first established in 2018, the solution is the first cloud-based gateway system to be deemed government compliant.

CEO Paul Heaton believes this win is a positive sign that government agencies are now backing local cyber-security service providers.

“We see this as a milestone for not only Cynterra, but validation and the acceptance of cloud-based solutions and the capabilities of Australian cybersecurity," he said.

“The forward-thinking of this Australian government agency is encouraging – not just for Australian security firms, but for the general public too.”

Cynterra also claimed its system would speed up IPA’s services by approximately 150 per cent, compared with non-cloud solutions.

The start-up said it is currently trialling several solutions with a range of Australian government departments, designed to protect classified communications up to the official Sensitive and Protected levels.