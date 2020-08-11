Qualcomm lobbies US Govt to sell chips for Huawei 5G phones: WSJ

The US has handed Qualcomm's foreign competitors a market worth as much as US$8 billion annually

Credit: Reuters

Chipmaker Qualcomm is lobbying the US government to revoke restrictions on sale of components to Huawei Technologies, after the Chinese company was blacklisted by the United States, The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

Qualcomm is lobbying to sell chips to Huawei that the Chinese company would include in its 5G phones, according to the report, citing a presentation by Qualcomm.

With these restrictions, the US has handed Qualcomm's foreign competitors a market worth as much as US$8 billion annually, the report said.

Qualcomm did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

The company resolved a licensing dispute with Huawei last month, which will pay Qualcomm a catch-up payment of US$1.8 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)