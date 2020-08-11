Telstra to upgrade Tasmania’s emergency radio network

Will merge five radio networks into one

Tasmania Credit: Telstra

Telstra is to carry out a massive overhaul of Tasmania’s public radio network for its emergency services over the next three years.

The telecommunications carrier will be tasked with merging five emergency radio communication lines into one interoperable Tasmanian Government Radio Network (TasGRN).

These will cover eight organisations including Tasmania Police, Tasmania Fire Service, Ambulance Tasmania, State Emergency Service, Sustainable Timber Tasmania, Department of Primary Industries, Parks, Water and Environment, TasNetworks and Hydro Tasmania.

“The new TasGRN will give our emergency services and key government agencies an integrated radio network that is purpose-built for the needs of Tasmania,” said Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management Mark Shelton.

According to Shelton, the project will “deliver on” past review recommendations, including the 2013 Tasmanian Bushfires Inquiry into the Dunalley bushfires.

Telstra said the TasGRN project will create up to 50 jobs during the three-year construction phase.

Telstra Enterprise group executive Michael Ebeid said the TasGRN would be the largest project Telstra had ever carried out in Tasmania.

“This will be a brand new government public safety grade radio network that will be fit-for-purpose, meeting the demands of a modern Tasmania and the more than 10,000 employees and volunteers who’ll use it,” he added.