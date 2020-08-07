NBN Co launches partner directory

Keith Masterton (NBN Co)

NBN Co is attempting to further bridge the gap between itself, customers and channel partners by launching a new partner connection service.

The broadband builder has launched an online portal that aims to help customers upgrading to its wholesale business NBN to find a channel partner.

According to NBN Co, working with a partner -- or “advisor” -- can “create a robust migration plan to help reduce the risk of business disruption”.

“Some can also help you develop a business specific digital roadmap to help you make the most of the opportunities that access to reliable broadband brings,” the company added.

“Unlocking these benefits and ensuring the connection experience is smooth and effective sometimes requires comprehensive knowledge and professional assistance.”

NBN Co now claims to have more than 1,000 partners in Australia, with channel chief Keith Masterton telling ARN last year it had 920.

NBN Co first turned to the channel at the end of 2018 with the official launch of its sales program, bringing on former Telstra chief Masterton.

However, its program was recently denounced by Vocus, which claimed the expansion of NBN Co's channel partner program from an “education initiative” into a sales campaign with direct financial incentives is “the latest example of NBN encroaching into the domain of RSPs”.

With other RSPs also rallying against NBN Co’s so-called “encroachment”, the builder recently announced it will stop contracting directly with end users.

To help RSPs cope during the COVID-19 pandemic, NBN Co offered internet providers pricing relief for up to 40 per cent more Connectivity Virtual Circuit (CVC) capacity in March and expanding it in June and again in July.