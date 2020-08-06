Dropsuite taps Leader for Australian distribution

The Singaporean-headquartered vendor will be sold to partners on Leader’s cloud marketplace

Dropsuite CEO, Charif El-Ansari. (Dropsuite) Credit: Dropsuite

Leader has signed a distribution agreement with back-up and recovery provider Dropsuite for Australia.

Dropsuite supplies a software-as-a-service (SaaS) backup and archiving solution for Microsoft Office 365 that allows businesses to automatically safeguard and restore their data in the cloud.

Microsoft applications that are protected include Exchange Online, SharePoint, OneDrive, Groups and Teams.

“Dropsuite has a longstanding track record of providing businesses with simplified data protection solutions for Microsoft 365 and we are very excited to be forming this partnership today,” Leader MD Theo Kristoris said.

“Through our national coverage we can now bring Dropsuite to an even greater number of channel partners.”

Publicly listed in Australia, Dropsuite was founded in 2011 and also has a sales presence in the United States, Europe, Japan, and Ireland.

The company distributes its internally-developed backup software by integrating it into the platforms of IT service providers who, in turn, sell the software to their end users – usually small to medium sized enterprises. The company’s partners include Ingram Micro, GoDaddy, SingTel, and OzHosting.