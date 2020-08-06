Lexmark inks Office Brands deal for GO range

More than 170 members will have access to Lexmark products

Office National Barossa in South Australia. Credit: Office National Barossa

Lexmark has struck a new Australian partnership with business supplies dealer group Office Brands to take on its SMB ‘GO’ range of printers, software, services and supplies.

The deal will see 170 Office Brands Group members access ‘GO’ Lexmark products such as the colour A4 single function C3326dw; colour A4 multifunction MC3326adwe; mono A4 single function B2236dw and mono A4 multifunction MB2236adwe models.

Stock will be supplied via Dynamic Supplies, which Lexmark struck a deal with back in June.

The Lexmark GO line range is particularly suited at small businesses and individuals working from home with the compact range featuring a host of functions such as standard Wi-Fi capability, a 2.8-inch colour touch panel with copy-print-scan-fax-email workflows along and security.

Lexmark A/NZ general manager Stephen Dubois said Office Brands members will also have access to Lexmark’s full range of remote services, including cloud and managed print services for the channel.

“Increasingly, the ‘Out of the Box’ capability in the sale process is becoming important and working together with Office Brands will add to our efforts to help members to adapt to a changing market,” Dubois said.

Office Brands Group merchandising manager Andrew Gilbert said it was looking forward to working with Lexmark in its mission to support independent members transforming and growing their business.

Office Brands Group dealer network includes Office National, Office Products Depot and Office Power Australia. The group also has O-Net, which is a white label service model for small dealers.