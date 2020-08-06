Dicker Data signs up Wiise for SMB market

Vlad Mitnovetski, COO, Dicker Data Credit: Ashley Mar

Dicker Data has signed up KPMG’s cloud accounting technology arm Wiise for the Australian market.

The software, which is built on Microsoft Azure in partnership with Commonwealth Bank, will now be distributed to local small-to-medium businesses.

The deal comes two years after Rhipe became the first local distributor to bring the technology to Australian customers.

“I’m pleased to be expanding our capabilities in the Microsoft cloud market with the appointment of Wiise,” Vlad Mitnovetski, COO of Dicker Data, said.

“Fully integrated solutions, like the products from Wiise, are particularly appealing to SMB owners and managers as they automate processes and give those individuals time back to focus on growing their businesses.”

According to Dicker, the technology will allow partners to focus on traditional workloads such as Microsoft 365 and Azure, while working on applications that are typically used to run the business such as ERP and CRM.

“Wiise was at an inflexion point where we wanted to expand our reach into the SMB market,” added Wiise MD Jonathan Attia.

“We’re looking forward to working with Dicker Data and their partner ecosystem to deliver this leading technology to Australia’s SMBs.”