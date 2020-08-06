CommsChoice expands Microsoft Teams reach to the Philippines

Direct Routing for Teams now available in Manila

Credit: Dreamstime

CommsChoice has rolled out Microsoft Teams calling capabilities to the Philippines as part of widespread expansion efforts across Asia Pacific.

The move sees Direct Routing for Teams now available in Manila with the local node allowing global contact centre operators to deploy Microsoft Teams calling natively, with CommsChoice omni-channel contact centre solutions integrating with Teams PBX offerings at customer level.

In addition to similar launches in China and Japan - via Shanghai and Tokyo respectively - the Australian-based service provider is now offering unlimited Teams plans across 10 countries, including Singapore and Malaysia.

According to Peter McGrath - CEO of CommsChoice - plans are underway to continue network expansion through allowing multi-national corporations to access a single platform phone system across Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas.

“We are experiencing significant interest from international businesses looking for a single platform unified communications solution,” he said. “Our platform enables companies with presence in Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas to have their head office and branch offices on a single unified communications platform regardless of their office locations.

“China represents a significant opportunity, with so many companies having their manufacturing base located there. With this expansion, CommsChoice has been able to remove many of the barriers to doing business in China. We also have a node in India on our roadmap and anticipate activating it within the next 6-12 months.”

In working with select tier-1 partners in each region, CommsChoice provides direct in dial (DID) porting across 55 countries, alongside offering new DID capabilities in 80 countries in a move designed to deliver services to multi-national customers on a global scale.

“The Teams product has revolutionised communication and collaboration for business, by bringing voice and video phone calls, video conferencing, file sharing, chat / messaging and other collaboration tools into a single unified communications solution,” McGrath added.

By connecting CommsChoice’s Teams network to Asian nodes, McGrath said the business has allowed contact centre operators across the region to migrate to the Teams phone system via a Contact Centre for Teams solution.

“This means multi-national companies can have the same unified communication solution in every branch office, on the same platform and using a PBX that is fully integrated with their 'follow the sun' contact centres,” he explained.

On the shortlist for further expansion of the CommsChoice network across Asia Pacific is Jakarta, Hong Kong and Mumbai, added McGrath.