Mimecast aims for partner profit boost in program revamp

Craig McGregor (Mimecast) Credit: SailPoint

Cyber security vendor Mimecast has made some enhancements to its partner program in an effort to help increase profitability and reward new business opportunities.

The news was revealed during its Partner Connect virtual event, which also took the opportunity to recognise top performing partners for FY20.

Under the revamped program, Mimecast has doubled its deal registration discount and simplified the requirements within the tiers of the program to create a clear pathway for partners to reach the top tiers. The program involves Elite, Premier, Certified and Business tiers.

“We want the deal to be as profitable as possible,” Mimecast A/NZ channel director Craig McGregor said.

McGregor stated Mimecast wanted to take a more ‘proactive’ approach with partners that were delivering new business opportunities as well as ‘leaning in’ with Mimecast, which has more than 100 partners across A/NZ.

“When I joined the business 12 months ago, I wanted to make it clear what our expectations were of our channel partners,” McGregor explained. “For us, it comes down to two things - we want our partners to bring us in on deals that we otherwise wouldn’t have come across and when we close that business together, that's growing both our businesses.

“Secondly, we do a lot of lead and demand generation in the market place - we want to pass those leads to partners that are capable through both sales and technical certification to take that lead and put their unique value around that Mimecast opportunity.”

Previously the program was focused on overall revenue as opposed to new business revenue, McGregor said.

“What we found previously was a bunch of partners were making high margins from Mimecast by essentially doing fulfilment activities at the backend, which is still a value to us as a vendor, but we have higher expectations from our partners than just that,” he said.

“Our message to our partners is that we’re going to change that to focus on new business and reward and recognise partners that are driving new business opportunities.”

During the virtual event, Brennan IT was recognised as the FY20 Australian partner, and New Zealand partner went to Computer Concepts Limited. Infotrust was recognised as FY20 A/NZ Growth Partner and FY20 Partner Champion went to Perfekt’s Craig Halliday.

“These organisations have really set the bar high when it comes to leading with security, and Mimecast is proud to have played a part of their journey, and success,” McGregor said.

“We genuinely thank all of our partners in our ecosystem and look forward to their continued support in achieving great things for our joint customers”.