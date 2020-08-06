Tollring signs distie deal with CommsPlus Distribution

Graham Evans (Tollring) Credit: Tollring

Independent software developer (ISV) Tollring has signed a private branch exchange (PBX) partner distribution agreement with CommsPlus Distribution for Australia.

Headquartered in the UK, Tollring specialises in developing and selling data visualisation and business intelligence tools, focusing on business communication analytics, call recording solutions, telecommunications expense management and fraud detection.

The deal covers the vendor’s iCall suite call analytics, which can measure and analyse call performance from across a company down to an employee level and integrates into PBX solutions from manufacturers like Panasonic, Samsung, Mitel, Avaya and Ericsson LG.

As part of the deal, CommsPlus will deliver iCall Suite sales, marketing, commercial and technical support, while Tollring, which has an office in Australia, expands its footprint in the region.

Graham Evans, head of business strategy in Asia Pacific, said the agreement follows an increase in demand for call analytics and call recording in Australia, claiming the "thirst for analytics has never been greater".

“It is being fuelled by businesses that are using data to drive critical business decisions in order to maximise productivity and monitor customer experience,” he said.

“We are delighted to be working with the team at CommsPlus who can provide the premise-based PBX resellers community with comprehensive services and quality local support.”

This is the latest deal for CommsPlus, following a master agent agreement with Avaya in June for the distribution of a range of Avaya products.