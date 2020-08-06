Olikka helps Aussie winery ditch vintage infrastructure for Azure

Olikka transferred all of Joval’s applications onto Azure, reducing its server count by two-thirds

Credit: Joval Vineyard

Microsoft partner Olikka has helped a Victorian winery ditch its legacy data centre and shift it to the cloud.

Olikka, also an Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner, migrated Joval Wine Group from its collocated on-premises applications and AWS-hosted e-commerce onto Microsoft Azure

Taking place over nine months, the project saw Olikka transfer all of Joval’s applications onto Azure, reducing its server count by two-thirds and infrastructure costs by 40 per cent.

“Most of our technology spend and team effort was focused on maintaining our legacy datacenter environment and troubleshooting associated performance issues, when we really wanted to be working across our business on delivering new initiatives to enable the strategy,” explained Andrew Stoneham, Joval’s chief technology officer.

The move was prompted by Joval’s five-year data centre agreement coming to an end, Stoneham said.

“We knew a move to the cloud could offer us a much better outcome and Azure was a logical choice given our Microsoft-centric environment,” he added.

According to Stoneham, the cloud transition delivered the scalability and elasticity Joval needed during the pandemic when “demand fell of a cliff”.

“In our original business case we were very focused on the flexibility to scale up the environment in line with the strong growth trajectory the business has been on,” he said.

“In this situation we’ve been able to scale down and reduce that cost, knowing that as the industry recovers and volumes increase, we can turn things back up. Just a whole level of flexibility that we’ve never had before.”

He added that the its e-commerce platforms and core business systems have improved in performance, while the cloud move also positions Joval for its planned expansion into new markets.