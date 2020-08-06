Stax appoints Mike Middaugh as first MD

Mike Middaugh (Stax) Credit: Stax

Cloud automation platform and Versent Group subsidiary Stax has appointed its first ever managing director in the form of Mike Middaugh.

Formerly Australia MD of software firm [24]7.ai, Middaugh has spent 15 years in the technology sector and has also worked across the US and Asia. He held various senior roles at software payroll provider ADP before joining [24]7.ai at the end of 2018.

According to Stax, Middaugh is now focused on investing in both people and infrastructure, with an eye on accelerating cloud services growth across Australia and Singapore.

“The last time unemployment crossed 7 per cent was at the peak of the dot com crisis,” said Middaugh. “We have clearly entered into a cycle that will need to work its course. However high unemployment always leads to record levels of innovation and a need to complete actions faster and cheaper.

“There is a shortage of supply, compounded by an excess demand for cloud engineers. Like most challenges of the last 100 years, technology presents a great way to solve old problems.”

Middaugh also plans to explore new growth opportunities for the company in the US and EMEA longer-term.

“Historically, pandemics create waves of innovation and job opportunities and I am honoured to be part of a team that is creating new jobs during a global recession,” he added.



Versent Group co-founder and CEO Thor Essman said Middaugh’s appointment will help bolster the growth of Stax first in Asia Pacific and globally.

“With cloud deployments gaining traction globally, Mike’s appointment will help to solidify Stax’s position as a strong contender in the cloud space," he said. "Mike’s global experience having worked in so many countries also gives us an edge in making in-roads to new markets. His industry know-how will be an asset to Stax in building the company culture and developing relationships with customers.”

In July, Versent appointed Nicole Devine as its chief operating officer in an effort to strike a “balance between growth and efficiency”.

Devine previously spent 10 years with National Australia Bank as COO and general manager for strategy, program office and commercial management for its transformation program.