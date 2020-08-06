Menu
Introducing ARN Advance

Editorial platform launched with the aim of helping Australian partners search for pockets of market opportunity in the months ahead

James Henderson James Henderson (ARN)
Credit: IDG

ARN has announced the launch of Advance, a centralised editorial resource designed to help partners access forward-looking content as the Australian market attempts to reposition for growth.

Delivered on-demand via a dedicated editorial section housed within ARN, the platform will facilitate channel collaboration through access to real-time, relevant and local analysis, complemented by virtual events and research.

Despite ongoing Covid-19 challenges – triggered by the uncertainty of lockdown measures, government stimulus packages and customer budgets – partners are seeking to move the conversation forward to focus on short- to medium-term priorities.

Hence Advance, launched with the aim of helping partners search for pockets of opportunity – and revenue – in the months ahead.

In a market filled with pandemic post-mortems looking back on lessons learned, Advance will instead assume a progressive position within Australia, offering a forward-thinking but realistic approach to kick-starting ecosystem momentum. This will be delivered through a series of in-depth partner interviews and virtual events to assess on-the-ground customer sentiment, appetite for investment and revised priorities in 2020 and beyond.

Key partners profiled upon launch include Perth-based providers Novata Solutions and TechBrain, alongside Adelaide-based managed service provider Nuago and Computer One of Brisbane. This is in addition to Sydney-based specialist Accelera and Melbourne-based Araza.

Advance also represents a natural transition from Covid-19 Central, launched by ARN in early April to help partners navigate the early weeks of the pandemic.

Spanning both technology and business, Advance will offer in-country and regional insights specific to Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia and India markets – reflecting IDG’s role as the leading independent channel voice across Asia Pacific.


