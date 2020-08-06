Madison Technologies rebrands and splits into four

The four businesses under the group are MadisonAV, Madison Express, MIoT and Madison Technologies

Paul Calabro (Madison Technologies) Credit: Madison Technologies

Queensland-based networking and communications distributor Madison Technologies has undergone a restructure in Australia, splitting into four companies and taking on the new parent company name of Madison Group Enterprises.

The group name replaces the overall Madison Technologies business and will be the entity that parties trade with.

However, day-to-day dealings are set to be with one of the four businesses under the group, which are as follows: MadisonAV, Madison Express, MIoT and Madison Technologies.

The group’s broadcast and audiovisual (AV) businesses will be represented under MadisonAV and will cover commercial audio, digital signage and video conference solutions from Philips, Spinetix and the Harman portfolio of products.

Meanwhile, cabling and connectivity will transition to Madison Express, which specialises in communications cable and connectivity product distribution and incorporates 3M, R&M and Madison’s own Garland Cable products.

MIoT, the group’s newest enterprise, is focused on developing and manufacturing industrial internet of things (IoT) edge devices, specifically for the mass deployment of remote monitoring devices that operate on the narrow band (industrial) section of the cellular network spectrum (NB-IoT).

The final business, which retains the Madison Technologies name, is the group’s design and engineering-based distributor of products and solutions for industrial, telecommunications and commercial applications and will operate primarily under a direct supply model.

Brands in this business include products from Moxa, Mobotix, Cybertec, Rajant, and Madison’s own House products.

This restructure is only applicable for the group’s Australian operation. In New Zealand, businesses will still deal with Madison Technologies New Zealand.