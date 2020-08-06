Bluechip inks Liongard MSP automation platform deal

Bluechip Infotech partners now have access to Liongard’s platform, which enables MSPs to automatically document, audit and secure their customers’ systems.

Ron Jarvis (Bluechip Infotech) Credit: Bluechip Infotech

Local distributor Bluechip Infotech has signed an Australian partnership with Liongard, a US-based operator of a unified automation platform designed specifically for managed services providers (MSPs).

Thanks to the new agreement, Bluechip Infotech partners now have access to Liongard’s platform, which enables MSPs to automatically document, audit, and secure their customers’ systems, from cloud and network to on-premises environments and more.

Liongard’s solution provides MSPs with access to both historical and up-to-date, fresh configuration data, in turn speeding up processes and issue resolution. The platform is designed to minimise user error, build trust with MSPs’ end users and allow IT service providers to efficiently manage systems at scale.

For Bluechip Infotech sales director Ron Jarvis, adding Liongard to the distributor’s portfolio of MSP offerings gives it the ability to empower its partners with a best-in-class software-as-a-solution (SaaS) to automate documentation.

“Bluechip [is] dedicated to helping and supporting our MSP partners by offering a range of solutions to help streamline and grow their service and offerings,” Jarvis said. “We believe Liongard is a great fit within our MSP portfolio and we look forward to working with partners and Liongard in the future.

“We believe Liongard will give our MSP customers a competitive edge in their respective marketplaces," he added.

The Liongard deal follows a flurry of new agreements for Bluechip Infotech earlier in the year, including a sales and distribution deal with Chinese voice over internet protocol (VoIP) vendor Fanvil signed in February.

The Fanvil partnership marked Bluechip’s third distribution agreement announced in February 2020, along with Carbonite and Kemp.