Dicker Data inks Aussie Barco deal amid unified comms drive

The deal sees Barco underpin its move into the unified communication and collaboration space with the launch of its ClickShare Conference solution.

David Dicker (Dicker Data) Credit: Dicker Data

Belgian digital projection and imaging technology vendor Barco has inked an Australian distribution deal with Dicker Data as it works to drive its unified communications offering in the local market.

While Barco is known for its end-consumer targeted partnerships, the new agreement with Dicker Data will play an important role in the vendor’s channel expansion and product strategy enablement.

Barco also has a strategic partnership with Logitech for room devices. Dicker Data is a Logitech room device distributor for Australia.

Broadly, the deal sees Barco, which has already claimed partnerships with audio visual (AV) and IT distributors over the last few years, underpin its move into the unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) space with the launch of its ClickShare Conference solution.

Barco’s ClickShare Conference system is designed to simplify the physical meeting room experience by enabling users to wirelessly connect their device to any video conferencing platform with capabilities to instantly share content.

The product is aimed at helping to remove the need for cabled solutions to share content in a hybrid meeting environment.

Given the current needs of the market, with a major focus on conferencing solutions, Barco hopes to become a key player in the UC&C space with its ClickShare Conference offering — and Dicker Data will help in that goal, according to Barco Australia and New Zealand managing director Claudio Cardile.

“As Australia’s largest locally owned distributor, Dicker Data is well placed to help Barco achieve competitive advantage across the technology supply chain,” Cardile said. “By gaining access to new market opportunities through Dicker Data’s vendor portfolio, to meet reseller partner’s evolving needs, we’ll be able to strengthen our channel network.

“The new partnership reflects our concerted efforts and focuses on reinforcing the channel partners’ ecosystem and our ability to distribute products, across multiple touchpoints in the country.

“We intend to enable as many organisations as possible, across Australia, to optimise their meeting room productivity and ensure a smooth, seamless collaborative experience for better business outcomes,” he added.

The Barco agreement is just the latest in an increasing line-up of vendor deals set to build out Dicker Data’s AV offering, with the distributor striking a new partnership in late July with US AV automation and integration equipment maker Crestron to distribute the company’s unified communications (UC) and collaboration products in the Australian market.