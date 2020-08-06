ARN Innovation Awards 2020 - Channel Choice voting extended

Channel Choice voting has been extended to 14 August

Credit: IDG

Channel Choice voting for the 2020 ARN Innovation Awards has been extended, now running until close of play on Friday, 14 August.



ARN’s online-only people’s choice awards allow readers to choose their favourite vendor, distributor, partner and channel enabler over the past 12 months.

ARN encourages all vendors, distributors and partners to share Channel Choice voting internally and externally, with only one vote per person at a business email address accepted.

There are five awards in 2020 spanning:

The Channel Enabler award, a relative newcomer to the Channel Choice awards, recognises individuals, within a vendor or distributor organisation, who continually add value for partners.



The awards already recognise individual excellence through channel and management excellence awards, but this individual will be on the front-line, working with partners daily to help deliver innovation to customers.

ARN asks the CEOs, managing directors and channel managers to put forward these unsung heroes, and for partners to recognise outstanding work that makes their business successful.

Winners of the Channel Choice Awards will be announced during the 2020 ARN Innovation Awards Celebration Dinner, on Wednesday, 2 December.

Voting closes at midnight on Friday, 14 August.



To vote - click here

