5G home broadband available for Optus wholesale partners

SpinTel to be the first partner to offer the service

Credit: Credit: Photo 43950693 © Tktktk - Dreamstime.com

Optus has opened up 5G services to its wholesale partners to allow them to offer 5G home broadband to their customers.

The telco claimed it is the first mobile network operator in Australia to offer this service to mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) partners.

The service offers home internet services that utilise 5G speeds, which means it is only available in areas with Optus’ 5G coverage. This means customers in Tasmania and the Northern Territory are excluded, as these areas are not yet covered by Optus’ 5G services.

SpinTel is set to be the first wholesale partner to utilise 5G in the initial rollout.

Other Optus wholesale partners, who have access to the service, include Circles.Life, iPrimus, Acurus, Bendigo Telco, BTB, Commander, Moose Mobile, Southern Phone, Dodo, Vaya and 2SG.

The move is considered to be “revolutionising the home broadband experience”, according to managing director Ben White.

“Providing the latest communication technology and access to the Optus 5G network is part of our commitment to continually provide new value and improved experiences for Optus’ wholesale partners,” White said.

“As we continue our 5G roll-out across Australia, we are excited to keep Australians connected through 5G-fuelled homes. Our investment in the Optus 5G network is shaking up the home broadband market.”

This is the latest move by Optus to give its wholesale partners access to an additional service, as the telco opened up its voice over LTE (VoLTE) and WiFi calling capabilities to its wholesale partners earlier in July.