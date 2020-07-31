FirstWave appoints Pollock as CEO

Pollock’s new posting, effective from 31st July 2020, sees the former COO step into a role vacated by former CEO David Kirton late last year

Publicly listed cloud security provider FirstWave Cloud Technology has named its chief operating officer Neil Pollock as its new CEO, just a handful of months after posting half year losses of $6.6 million.

Pollock’s new posting, effective from 31 July 2020, sees the former COO step into a role vacated by former CEO David Kirton, who briefly moved into the COO role late last year after just over one-and-a-half years in the top job.



Kirton was interim CEO and CFO for more than a year prior to being placed in the permanent CEO role in late 2018. He is now named as a strategic advisor to the company, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Pollock, meanwhile, who is currently based in Singapore, joined the company in 2017 as head of international business and has been the company’s COO and senior executive since February this year.

During his time with FirstWave, Pollock has driven the execution of the company’s global channel strategy, which today sees over 100 distribution partners in the international channel, 28 of which have transitioned to end user billing partners.

He has also signed and managed the rollout of the company’s original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with Cisco and built a team to enable the company’s global ambition to take its consumption-based enterprise grade cyber security to small to medium businesses internationally.

Prior to joining FirstWave, Pollock was the CEO of Indian-based data centre and managed services company Nxtra Data Limited, a business he built from the ground up.

“I congratulate Neil on his appointment,” said FirstWave executive chairman and former Data#3 CEO John Grant, who joined FirstWave’s board last year. “Having worked alongside him during his tenure as COO, he has secured the full support and backing of the board.

“Our forward plan requires focused execution especially during the current challenging business climate. Neil has shown exceptional leadership during this period and the board looks forward to successful execution this year,” he added.

In February, FirstWave revealed it would chase its partners for cash over the following three months after posting a half year loss of $6.6 million.

The publicly-listed cloud security platform operator told shareholders it was prioritising efforts to “realise” revenues from its resellers and original equipment manufacturer partners, while also continuing its technology investments.

For the year ending 31 December 2019, FirstWave’s revenue took a dip of 2.1 per cent to $4.1 million between corresponding periods.

Earlier this year, the company raised $6.3 million in capital investment, which it said would be used for expanding globally and on-boarding channel partners through its leveraged go-to-market model.

In a recent shareholder report, the company said it had 75 ‘premier’ small-to-medium business resellers within its 108-strong ecosystem, plus a relationship with DWS in the UK.

The results came after the company made a series of executive changes, with Kirton vacating the top spot.

Just a day prior to the new CEO appointment, it was announced that former Cisco CTO Kevin Bloch had scored one of his first consulting roles, joining a new committee at FirstWave Cloud Technology.

The 20-year Cisco veteran has joined the security company’s newly-formed technology and markets board committee (TMC).

The committee, which includes chairman John Grant, will serve as a group of external advisers on opportunities for FirstWave’s cloud content security platform (CCSP) both locally and internationally.



