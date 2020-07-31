NextDC goes live with second Perth data centre

Craig Scroggie (NextDC) Credit: NextDC

NextDC has formally opened up its second data centre in Western Australia and its first Tier IV data centre in Perth.

The data centre operator’s 20MW specialised hyperscale cloud colocation facility, known as P2, is now open to customers and partners, who can access the site in Perth’s CBD.

Organisations will now be able to connect to cloud on-ramps for Microsoft ExpressRoute and AWS, which are hosted at NextDC’s other Perth centre, P1.

The new centre will also use NextDC’s virtual connectivity platform AXON.

Building the centre came at some cost to NextDC, as it ended the 2019 financial year with a 248 per cent dip in profits, making a $10-million loss.

NextDC has invested $470 million in two new data centres in Sydney and Perth — S2 and P2 — and also a further $261 million to acquire Asia Pacific Data Centre (APDC) Group last year.

However, the company remained buoyant about the centre’s prospects, espousing its connection to the submarine cable networks that links Perth to South East Asia and Sydney.

“We are immensely proud of the hard work and innovative thinking that has gone into building P2, our first Tier IV data centre in Perth, and we are thrilled to officially open the doors to WA customers,” NextDC CEO Craig Scroggie said.

“P2 is a critically important digital infrastructure investment for Perth, as it will help to support the extraordinary growth of data, and the reliance on the applications and digital platforms that drive our connected world.”

The site will also house NextDC’s first micro data centre, which is slated to be its first edge data centre.