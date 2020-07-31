Data#3 ramps up Azure prowess amid rampant cloud growth

The certification comes after Data#3 saw 60 per cent growth in public cloud during its 2020 financial year, raking in $581 million in cloud-based revenues

Laurence Baynham (Data#3) Credit: Maria Stefina

Data#3 has become one of just four Microsoft partners in Australia, and 71 globally, to attain the highest level of Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) certification.

The recognition, and the status that comes with it, arrives following an extensive transformation process across people, processes and systems, along with a rigorous audit assessment of controls and documentation and a host of additional prerequisite criteria.

A Microsoft global initiative, the Azure Expert MSP certification aims to recognise the most capable Microsoft partners globally, and forms an elite tier for Microsoft’s Azure managed services providers.

Application for the certification is available only to Gold Cloud platform competency partners and required Data#3 to demonstrate its readiness across eight categories and 68 requirements, all assessed and verified by a third party.

“Across services, people, processes and technologies, Data#3 has demonstrated a deep investment and ongoing commitment to deliver the digital transformation outcomes that customers require,” Microsoft Australia chief partner officer Rachel Bondi said.

Awarded on an ongoing validation basis, the certification will be reviewed biannually by Microsoft, ensuring continued ongoing Azure expertise and prowess.

The certification comes after Data#3 saw 60 per cent growth in public cloud during its 2020 financial year, raking in $581 million in cloud-based revenues.

“The Azure Expert Managed Services Provider aligns with our tremendous growth in public cloud with Microsoft, and positions us firmly as the leading public cloud provider in Australia,” Data#3 CEO and managing director Laurence Baynham said.

“As an Australian business, we are pleased to have gained this prestigious certification with Microsoft. This distinction provides confidence to our customers, who are seeking Microsoft Azure expertise,” he added.

On 16 July, the publicly listed IT services provider told shareholders it was expecting to see a $7.4 million pre-tax profit surge for the financial year ending 30 June, compared to FY19, with the company set to clock $34 million for the year.

Last year, Data#3 reported net profit before tax (NPBT) of $26.6 million, from a revenue of $1.4 billion. Its net profit after tax (NPAT) for that year was $18.1 million.