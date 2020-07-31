Menu
Apple shrugs off Covid-19 with record quarter boosted by sales of basically everything

Apple shrugs off Covid-19 with record quarter boosted by sales of basically everything

Everything’s coming up Apple

Michael Simon Michael Simon (Macworld.com)
Comments
Credit: Apple

It’s hard not to find a bright spot in Apple’s third-quarter earnings. Not only did the company beat expectations with revenue of nearly $60 billion and an 11-percent growth over last year, it also saw a sales bump across every product it sells.

The Mac enjoyed the biggest leap, buoyed by work-from-home orders for many businesses around the world. Mac sales topped $7 billion for the first time in third-quarter history, an increase of more than 20 percent, and the iPad also set a record for a non-holiday quarter. Numbers below are compared to last year's Q3.

iPhone: $26.4 billion versus $25.9 billion

Mac: $7.1 billion versus $5.8 billion 

iPad: $6.6 billion versus $5 billion

Wearables: $6.5 billion versus $5.5 billion

The only somewhat muted performer was Services. While the $13.2 billion it raked in represents a strong increase over the $11.5 billion in the year-ago quarter (before most of the new services launched), that figure is lower than last quarter’s $13.4 billion. But since Apple is giving away a free year of TV+ with every new device purchase, it’s unclear how many viewers the streaming service has as compared to Netflix or Disney+.

Apple once again declined to provide guidance for the upcoming quarter, which may see the launch of the iPhone 12. However, the company did announce a 4-to-1 stock split effective August 24, the first split since 2014.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

Brand Post

Show Comments
 