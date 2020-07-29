Tech Data's Wendy O’Keeffe exits

Wendy O'Keeffe Credit: Wendy O'Keeffe

Tech Data regional country manager Wendy O'Keeffe is to leave the distributor after almost three years.

From August, the Australia and New Zealand region will be led by the former managing director for Ricoh Australia, Andy Berry, in the role of vice president and country general manager.

O'Keeffe first joined Tech Data in October 2017 after having resigned from her role as non-executive director with Dicker Data six months after her appointment.

She has previously served as executive vice president for Asia Pacific at Westcon Group, as well as managing director for A/NZ at Westcon-Comstor.



Her departure follows that of Michael Costigan, whose role of vice president of marketing, education and vendor management was recently axed as part of a region-wide restructure.

In his new role, Berry will be responsible for the execution of Tech Data’s strategy and day-to-day operations in A/NZ, the distributor said.

He will report directly to Jaideep Malhotra, president of Asia Pacific and will remain based in Sydney.

“These are exciting times at Tech Data Asia Pacific," Malhotra said. "I am delighted to welcome Andy to our team and look forward to his leadership in the next stage of growth in A/NZ.

"Andy is a passionate leader with a proven track record of business growth, operational excellence and strategic transformation. Andy’s focus will be to deliver higher value to Tech Data’s vendor partners, channel ecosystem and customer partners, while creating opportunities to expand our footprint in this critical region."

A technology industry veteran of 16 years, Berry served as the chief customer officer at Xerox Australia before taking over Ricoh leadership in February 2017.

