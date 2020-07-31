ARN Innovation Awards 2020: and the finalists are…

ARN is proud to announce the finalists for the 2020 ARN Innovation Awards, featuring a stellar line-up of individuals, partners, vendors, distributors and start-ups.
Over 180 organisations submitted more than 400 nominations this year, with over 200 finalists across more than 130 organisations in the running to win in this year’s Awards, which play host to the most competitive and comprehensive selection of leading innovators across Australia.
Reflecting the depth of the local ecosystem, this spans value-added resellers, managed service providers and system integrators, alongside independent software vendors, start-ups and born-in-the-cloud players. Together, more than 70 partners made it into this year’s stellar finalists list.
Completing the finalist line-up, more than 50 vendor organisations are also in the running this year, in addition to 13 distributors.
Since launching in 2007, the 14th running of the Awards will continue to celebrate and reward excellence across the Australian channel.
The line-up will recognise customer value and innovation, spanning start-ups, partners, distributors and vendors.
Specifically, the Awards will honour the channel across nine categories - Start-up; Partner Value; Emerging Technology; Homegrown Innovators; Vendor Value; Distributor Value; Personal Innovation; Corporate Citizen; Channel Choice and Hall of Fame.
PARTNER VALUE
Enterprise Partner
Advent One
Brennan IT
Data#3
Ekulus
Insight
Thomas Duryea Logicalis
Versent
Mid-Market Partner
ASI Solutions
blueAPACHE
Computer Merchants
InfoTrust
JCurve Solutions
Kiandra
Oreta
Outcomex
The Missing Link
Tquila ANZ
SMB Partner
Calibre One
eNerds
LOOKUP
Powernet Group
Solutions2Success
Surety IT
Customer Value
AC3
Adactin
ASI Solutions
Comscentre
Data#3
Lancom Technology
LOOKUP
Outcomex
PwC
SixPivot
Veritec
Zag
Collaboration
Arinco
DXC Technology
Sparx Solutions
Tquila ANZ
START-UP
Specialist
Brontech
Invarosoft
Muval
Customer Value
Arinco
Datarock
Glüh
Company
Acusensus
Arinco
Cognian Technologies
NEXION Networks
The Australian Institute of ICT (AIICT)
Entrepreneur
David Lee; Chris Padgett, Arinco
Callum McDonald, CSW-IT
Lorenzo Coppa, Glüh
Fergus Creese, My Careers
Paul Glass, NEXION Networks
Read more on the next page…