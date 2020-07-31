Menu
ARN Innovation Awards 2020: and the finalists are…

Awards surpass 400 submissions

ARN Staff
Credit: IDG

ARN is proud to announce the finalists for the 2020 ARN Innovation Awards, featuring a stellar line-up of individuals, partners, vendors, distributors and start-ups.

Over 180 organisations submitted more than 400 nominations this year, with over 200 finalists across more than 130 organisations in the running to win in this year’s Awards, which play host to the most competitive and comprehensive selection of leading innovators across Australia.

Reflecting the depth of the local ecosystem, this spans value-added resellers, managed service providers and system integrators, alongside independent software vendors, start-ups and born-in-the-cloud players. Together, more than 70 partners made it into this year’s stellar finalists list. 

Completing the finalist line-up, more than 50 vendor organisations are also in the running this year, in addition to 13 distributors.

Since launching in 2007, the 14th running of the Awards will continue to celebrate and reward excellence across the Australian channel.

The line-up will recognise customer value and innovation, spanning start-ups, partners, distributors and vendors.

Specifically, the Awards will honour the channel across nine categories - Start-up; Partner Value; Emerging Technology; Homegrown Innovators; Vendor Value; Distributor Value; Personal Innovation; Corporate Citizen; Channel Choice and Hall of Fame.

PARTNER VALUE

Enterprise Partner

  • Advent One

  • Brennan IT

  • Data#3

  • Ekulus

  • Insight

  • Thomas Duryea Logicalis

  • Versent

Mid-Market Partner

  • ASI Solutions

  • blueAPACHE

  • Computer Merchants

  • InfoTrust

  • JCurve Solutions

  • Kiandra

  • Oreta

  • Outcomex

  • The Missing Link

  • Tquila ANZ

SMB Partner

  • Calibre One

  • eNerds

  • LOOKUP

  • Powernet Group

  • Solutions2Success

  • Surety IT

Customer Value

  • AC3

  • Adactin

  • ASI Solutions

  • Comscentre

  • Data#3

  • Lancom Technology

  • LOOKUP

  • Outcomex

  • PwC

  • SixPivot

  • Veritec

  • Zag

Collaboration

  • Arinco

  • DXC Technology

  • Sparx Solutions

  • Tquila ANZ

START-UP

Specialist

  • Brontech

  • Invarosoft

  • Muval

Customer Value

  • Arinco

  • Datarock

  • Glüh

Company

  • Acusensus

  • Arinco

  • Cognian Technologies

  • NEXION Networks

  • The Australian Institute of ICT (AIICT)

Entrepreneur

  • David Lee; Chris Padgett, Arinco

  • Callum McDonald, CSW-IT

  • Lorenzo Coppa, Glüh

  • Fergus Creese, My Careers

  • Paul Glass, NEXION Networks

