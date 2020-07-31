ARN Innovation Awards 2020: and the finalists are…

Credit: IDG

ARN is proud to announce the finalists for the 2020 ARN Innovation Awards, featuring a stellar line-up of individuals, partners, vendors, distributors and start-ups.

Over 180 organisations submitted more than 400 nominations this year, with over 200 finalists across more than 130 organisations in the running to win in this year’s Awards, which play host to the most competitive and comprehensive selection of leading innovators across Australia.

Reflecting the depth of the local ecosystem, this spans value-added resellers, managed service providers and system integrators, alongside independent software vendors, start-ups and born-in-the-cloud players. Together, more than 70 partners made it into this year’s stellar finalists list.

Completing the finalist line-up, more than 50 vendor organisations are also in the running this year, in addition to 13 distributors.

Since launching in 2007, the 14th running of the Awards will continue to celebrate and reward excellence across the Australian channel.

The line-up will recognise customer value and innovation, spanning start-ups, partners, distributors and vendors.

Specifically, the Awards will honour the channel across nine categories - Start-up; Partner Value; Emerging Technology; Homegrown Innovators; Vendor Value; Distributor Value; Personal Innovation; Corporate Citizen; Channel Choice and Hall of Fame.

PARTNER VALUE

Enterprise Partner

Advent One

Brennan IT

Data#3

Ekulus

Insight

Thomas Duryea Logicalis

Versent

Mid-Market Partner

ASI Solutions

blueAPACHE

Computer Merchants

InfoTrust

JCurve Solutions

Kiandra

Oreta

Outcomex

The Missing Link

Tquila ANZ

SMB Partner

Calibre One

eNerds

LOOKUP

Powernet Group

Solutions2Success

Surety IT

Customer Value

AC3

Adactin

ASI Solutions

Comscentre

Data#3

Lancom Technology

LOOKUP

Outcomex

PwC

SixPivot

Veritec

Zag

Collaboration

Arinco

DXC Technology

Sparx Solutions

Tquila ANZ

START-UP

Specialist

Brontech

Invarosoft

Muval

Customer Value

Arinco

Datarock

Glüh

Company

Acusensus

Arinco

Cognian Technologies

NEXION Networks

The Australian Institute of ICT (AIICT)

Entrepreneur

David Lee; Chris Padgett, Arinco

Callum McDonald, CSW-IT

Lorenzo Coppa, Glüh

Fergus Creese, My Careers

Paul Glass, NEXION Networks

